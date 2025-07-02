Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Purchased by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.9% during the first quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.5% in the first quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 165,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,348,000 after acquiring an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.9% during the first quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Monday, April 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.62.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $4,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 335,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,291,800. This represents a 10.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert H. Herz sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $95,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 96,760 shares in the company, valued at $11,545,403.20. This represents a 0.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,868 shares of company stock worth $6,019,548. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of MS stock opened at $141.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $226.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.71. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $90.94 and a twelve month high of $142.97.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.81 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a $0.925 dividend. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.43%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 8.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.