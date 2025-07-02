Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Acquires New Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP bought a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 7,439 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Keystone Financial Group boosted its position in AT&T by 196.3% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 216,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 143,744 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth $201,000. World Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 237,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after buying an additional 63,359 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 2,865,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,255,000 after buying an additional 365,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 37,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 15,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on T shares. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.90.

AT&T Price Performance

AT&T stock opened at $28.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $207.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.42. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $18.14 and a one year high of $29.19.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $30.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.10%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

