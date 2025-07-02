Swmg LLC Increases Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Swmg LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 50.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Swmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Swmg LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $5,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ArborFi Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. ArborFi Advisors LLC now owns 26,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 154,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,455,000 after purchasing an additional 25,203 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,328,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,621,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yukon Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,027,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $93.27 on Wednesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $90.28 and a 12 month high of $96.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.48.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3322 per share. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

