Swmg LLC Trims Stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Swmg LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Swmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Swmg LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $2,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 465.5% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 13.4%

MTUM opened at $236.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $226.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.27. The company has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $168.49 and a 52 week high of $240.75.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.