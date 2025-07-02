Horizon Financial Services LLC Has $825,000 Stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

Horizon Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2,171.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,336 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 34,736 shares during the period. Horizon Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,246,569,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,752,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $237,457,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 286.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,529,354 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $211,114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Intel by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,811,555 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $918,522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157,853 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Intel from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.57.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $22.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.01 billion, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.15. Intel Corporation has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $37.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 36.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $12.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

