Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. Purchases New Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,036 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,504,000. Sherwin-Williams accounts for 0.9% of Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,836,648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,422,932,000 after acquiring an additional 138,170 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,588,755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,239,715,000 after buying an additional 106,093 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,829,702 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,636,679,000 after buying an additional 96,571 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,316,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,467,138,000 after acquiring an additional 86,268 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at $1,359,747,000. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $405.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, June 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $289.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sherwin-Williams from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.31.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $355.43 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $350.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.06. The company has a market cap of $89.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.18. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $292.33 and a 12-month high of $400.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 71.86% and a net margin of 11.63%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.87%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Further Reading

