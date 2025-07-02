Keybank National Association OH Has $684.85 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,953,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,832 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 2.7% of Keybank National Association OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.95% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $684,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 318.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 8,162,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,306,000 after buying an additional 6,211,920 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $720,730,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $620,875,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,993,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bracebridge Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $250,001,000. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RSP opened at $183.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $72.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $175.90 and its 200-day moving average is $175.16. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $150.35 and a 1-year high of $188.16.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

