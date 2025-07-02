Lansing Street Advisors Buys 483 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Lansing Street Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.0% of Lansing Street Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Windsor Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $620.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $588.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $583.10. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $484.00 and a one year high of $622.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

