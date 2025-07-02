Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 310 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $83,931,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $765,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $183.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.16. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $150.35 and a 12 month high of $188.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

