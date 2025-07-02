Promising Shipping Stocks To Follow Today – June 29th

Blackstone, Viking, and Shopify are the three Shipping stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Shipping stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that own, operate or manage vessels—such as container ships, bulk carriers and tankers—used to transport goods by sea. Their prices tend to fluctuate with global trade volumes, freight rates, fuel costs and regulatory changes, making them a cyclical segment of the equities market. Investors often use shipping stocks to gain exposure to shifts in international commerce and shipping-industry dynamics. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Shipping stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $3.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $151.29. The stock had a trading volume of 7,633,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,842,026. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.66 and its 200 day moving average is $152.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Blackstone has a 52 week low of $115.66 and a 52 week high of $200.96. The stock has a market cap of $110.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BX

Viking (VIK)

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

Shares of NYSE:VIK traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.85. The stock had a trading volume of 17,874,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,607,048. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.40 and its 200 day moving average is $44.98. Viking has a 52 week low of $30.56 and a 52 week high of $53.34. The stock has a market cap of $23.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.97.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VIK

Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.65. The stock had a trading volume of 6,375,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,332,276. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.68 and its 200 day moving average is $104.72. Shopify has a 52 week low of $48.56 and a 52 week high of $129.38. The stock has a market cap of $147.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SHOP

Recommended Stories