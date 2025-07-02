Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Cuts Position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY reduced its position in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 58.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 461,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648,628 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $33,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CocaCola in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in CocaCola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CocaCola in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CocaCola in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in CocaCola by 360.0% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get CocaCola alerts:

CocaCola Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of CocaCola stock opened at $71.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $307.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.89. CocaCola Company has a 1 year low of $60.62 and a 1 year high of $74.38.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. CocaCola had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The firm had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. CocaCola’s payout ratio is 81.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Cfra Research upgraded shares of CocaCola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on CocaCola from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of CocaCola from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KO

Insider Buying and Selling at CocaCola

In other CocaCola news, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $19,197,000.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 275,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,884,668.76. The trade was a 49.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 88,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total transaction of $6,391,355.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 205,511 shares in the company, valued at $14,815,287.99. The trade was a 30.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 415,387 shares of company stock valued at $29,923,985 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About CocaCola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CocaCola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CocaCola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.