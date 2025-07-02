Kanawha Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $13,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,402,151,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of CocaCola by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,949,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,337,000 after purchasing an additional 12,222,885 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CocaCola by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,163,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,617,400,000 after purchasing an additional 11,569,920 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of CocaCola during the fourth quarter valued at $500,192,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of CocaCola by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,103,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,301,000 after buying an additional 6,118,819 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KO opened at $71.66 on Wednesday. CocaCola Company has a one year low of $60.62 and a one year high of $74.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. CocaCola had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is 81.60%.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $19,197,000.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 275,946 shares in the company, valued at $19,884,668.76. This trade represents a 49.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 88,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total transaction of $6,391,355.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 205,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,815,287.99. This represents a 30.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 415,387 shares of company stock worth $29,923,985. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Cfra Research raised shares of CocaCola to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of CocaCola from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on CocaCola from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CocaCola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.27.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

