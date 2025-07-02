Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,011.61.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $936.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $892.00 to $888.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

LLY opened at $776.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $778.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $799.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $735.96 billion, a PE ratio of 63.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $677.09 and a 1 year high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.30). The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 85.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 48.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 101,305,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,669,349,000 after purchasing an additional 50,002,551 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,224,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,432,218,000 after buying an additional 4,975,395 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,382,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,389,651,000 after acquiring an additional 291,875 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 103,831.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,866,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,278,292,000 after acquiring an additional 14,852,076 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,707,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,495,261,000 after acquiring an additional 81,587 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

See Also

