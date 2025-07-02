Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 75,483 Shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 82.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,483 shares during the quarter. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF makes up 2.1% of Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF were worth $4,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYLD. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 169.6% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 212,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,598,000 after acquiring an additional 133,652 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 90,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 8,086 shares during the last quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC increased its position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 447,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,799,000 after purchasing an additional 28,421 shares in the last quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 800,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,097,000 after purchasing an additional 70,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 25,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF stock opened at $26.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.11. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.42 and a fifty-two week high of $26.70.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

