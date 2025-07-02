Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Acquires 64,537 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 30.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 275,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,537 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $22,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of SHY stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $82.52. The stock had a trading volume of 171,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,025,293. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $81.41 and a one year high of $83.30. The company has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.35.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2641 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.