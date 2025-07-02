Alley Investment Management Company LLC Raises Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Alley Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 2.3% of Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $18,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its position in Mastercard by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 12,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,015,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 426 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 83,307 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.5% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock traded down $2.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $561.93. 412,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,865,513. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $564.92 and a 200 day moving average of $545.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $428.86 and a 1 year high of $594.71. The firm has a market cap of $512.32 billion, a PE ratio of 39.38, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.02.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.16. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 196.87%. The company had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.31 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 14,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.05, for a total value of $8,220,537.55. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 58,451 shares in the company, valued at $34,196,757.55. This trade represents a 19.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 310 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.00, for a total value of $173,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,669,203. This represents a 3.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,441 shares of company stock valued at $20,173,035 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wolfe Research set a $655.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, June 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $630.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Mastercard from $650.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $611.50.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

