Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. Buys 7,229 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,229 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 1.0% of Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 243,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,650,000 after buying an additional 107,649 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 123,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,905,000 after acquiring an additional 39,653 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $318,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 591,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,319,512. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.14 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.71.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

