Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Trims Stock Position in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc decreased its position in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 517,946 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 10,547 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Comcast were worth $19,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 150.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 166,265 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,240,000 after buying an additional 99,986 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Comcast by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 74,449 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 171.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,894 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 8,767 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,264 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 target price on Comcast in a report on Friday, April 25th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $44.50 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Argus downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.10.

Comcast Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,022,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,898,099. Comcast Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $31.44 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $133.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.95.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.43%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

