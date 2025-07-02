Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,789 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Intuit were worth $10,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $2,290,419,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 69,701.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,825,582 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,348,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821,534 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,072,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,930,765,000 after buying an additional 771,232 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Intuit by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,296,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,329,115,000 after buying an additional 620,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unisphere Establishment grew its position in Intuit by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Unisphere Establishment now owns 1,500,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $942,750,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 34,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.84, for a total transaction of $26,118,876.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 40,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,017,164.28. This represents a 45.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $770.80, for a total transaction of $1,124,597.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 272,896 shares of company stock valued at $204,351,942 in the last 90 days. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $685.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $785.00 price objective (up from $720.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. CLSA began coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $900.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $742.00 price target (up previously from $642.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $793.05.

Intuit Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of INTU traded down $6.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $773.43. The company had a trading volume of 307,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,823,334. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $532.65 and a 1-year high of $790.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $708.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $640.04. The stock has a market cap of $215.75 billion, a PE ratio of 62.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.89 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 21.46%. Intuit’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 33.77%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

