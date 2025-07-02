VersaBank (VBNK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on July 31st

VersaBank (TSE:VBNK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 4th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 4th.

VersaBank Stock Performance

VBNK stock traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$15.64. 331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,721. VersaBank has a one year low of C$12.18 and a one year high of C$25.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$506.12 million, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of VersaBank from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 5th.

About VersaBank

VersaBank provides various banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers deposit products, such as web-based chequing accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products. The company also provides lending services, including point of sale financing that covers purchasing loan and lease receivables from finance companies operating in various industries; commercial banking services comprising commercial real estate, public sector/infrastructure financing, and condominium financing; and residential mortgages.

