Fiduciary Group LLC Trims Holdings in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)

Fiduciary Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,344 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Express news, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 3,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.66, for a total value of $799,008.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 10,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,822.54. This represents a 21.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 9,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.50, for a total transaction of $2,603,475.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 9,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,251. This trade represents a 50.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of American Express from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $367.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.05.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of American Express stock opened at $322.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $291.82 and a 200 day moving average of $289.23. American Express Company has a 52 week low of $220.43 and a 52 week high of $326.28. The company has a market cap of $225.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The payment services company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.04 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 32.48%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. American Express’s payout ratio is 22.91%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Articles

