Defender Capital LLC. Buys New Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,455,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Defender Capital LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $567.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $538.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $533.80. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $442.80 and a 52-week high of $569.15.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

