Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) is Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s 10th Largest Position

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,437,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,293 shares during the quarter. Exelon accounts for about 2.1% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Exelon were worth $66,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth $479,597,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Exelon by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,618,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,545,000 after buying an additional 7,483,873 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,306,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,422,000 after acquiring an additional 5,524,103 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 12,846,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,525,000 after buying an additional 3,878,687 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,335,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,792,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,673 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on EXC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Exelon from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Exelon in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

Exelon Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $43.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.39. Exelon Corporation has a 12 month low of $34.01 and a 12 month high of $48.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.48%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

