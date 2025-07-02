Swmg LLC Has $4.50 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Swmg LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Technology ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Swmg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Swmg LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $4,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mainstream Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 7,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $171.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.91 and a 200-day moving average of $154.39. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $117.55 and a twelve month high of $173.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

