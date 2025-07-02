Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,055 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV grew its position in Home Depot by 99,400.7% during the first quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 18,975,772 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,954,431,000 after buying an additional 18,956,701 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,032,910,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 39,194.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,236,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,517,230,000 after acquiring an additional 10,210,851 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $2,212,546,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,149,890 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,726,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,857 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total value of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,367 shares in the company, valued at $6,413,285.76. This trade represents a 23.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total value of $954,564.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 7,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,130.14. The trade was a 24.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $398.00 target price (up from $380.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $393.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $445.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Home Depot to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 target price (up from $410.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.77.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD stock opened at $373.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $364.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $376.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $326.31 and a 12-month high of $439.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a return on equity of 242.51% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.42%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

