Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 2,350 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 2.7% of Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFA. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $89.24 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $72.15 and a 12 month high of $90.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.29. The stock has a market cap of $63.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

