The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Position Decreased by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC reduced its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,650 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 1.3% of Fiduciary Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $13,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,203 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group boosted its position in Home Depot by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 1,436 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 12,204 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $371.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $364.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $376.90. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $326.31 and a 1 year high of $439.37.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 242.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.63 EPS. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.42%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total value of $1,996,327.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,367 shares in the company, valued at $6,413,285.76. This trade represents a 23.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total transaction of $954,564.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,130.14. This represents a 24.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on HD. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 target price (up from $410.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Home Depot from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Home Depot from $424.00 to $399.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $461.00 to $456.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.77.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

