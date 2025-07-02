FSM Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN)

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $349.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $399.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Benchmark restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Accenture from $360.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Argus set a $370.00 price target on Accenture in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.71.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $302.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $308.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $330.60. Accenture PLC has a 52 week low of $273.19 and a 52 week high of $398.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.30.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO John F. Walsh sold 2,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $812,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 15,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,161,650. The trade was a 13.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela Beatty sold 169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.90, for a total transaction of $47,641.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 5,364 shares in the company, valued at $1,512,111.60. The trade was a 3.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,516 shares of company stock worth $2,507,366 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.