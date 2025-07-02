Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by ABLE Financial Group LLC

ABLE Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,336 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. ABLE Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,193,181 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $98,211,134,000 after buying an additional 3,571,793 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,011,604 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $24,566,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,203 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $14,420,248,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,661,400 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $13,997,660,000 after purchasing an additional 9,920,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,579,615 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,541,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

TSLA opened at $300.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $317.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $328.19. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.00 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $968.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.23, a P/E/G ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 2.40.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total value of $4,857,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 67,600 shares in the company, valued at $21,889,556. The trade was a 18.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.02, for a total value of $2,046,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,989. This represents a 75.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 833,509 shares of company stock worth $278,648,925 over the last 90 days. 20.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas set a $137.00 target price on Tesla and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $420.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, June 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price (up from $350.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.37.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

