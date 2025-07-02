Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Holdings Increased by FSM Wealth Advisors LLC

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,556 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 160.4% in the fourth quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.53.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO stock opened at $69.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.25. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $69.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.90.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The company had revenue of $14.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.94%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 29,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $1,924,344.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 688,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,478,105.49. This trade represents a 4.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 15,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total transaction of $1,027,222.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 309,543 shares in the company, valued at $20,281,257.36. This trade represents a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 97,335 shares of company stock valued at $6,271,054. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

