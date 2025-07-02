Mather Group LLC. Boosts Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 65.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,034 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,560 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. GS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 193.3% during the fourth quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas set a $137.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Baird R W lowered shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Tesla from $425.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Tesla from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.37.

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 91,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.39, for a total transaction of $32,732,635.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,463,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,940,195.80. This trade represents a 5.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,564 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.71, for a total transaction of $732,560.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 5,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,546.04. This trade represents a 30.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 833,509 shares of company stock valued at $278,648,925 in the last 90 days. 20.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $300.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $328.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.00 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The stock has a market cap of $968.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.23, a P/E/G ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 2.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

