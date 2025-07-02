The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc.

McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,805 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for 3.1% of McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Boeing by 6.3% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 12.3% during the first quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 3,316 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in Boeing during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC raised its position in Boeing by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC now owns 13,084 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 112,821 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $19,242,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, June 27th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $181.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.77.

Boeing Price Performance

Boeing stock opened at $209.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $199.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.55. The company has a market cap of $158.30 billion, a PE ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.41. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $128.88 and a 1-year high of $218.80.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.90. The business had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In related news, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total transaction of $650,198.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 20,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,472.31. This trade represents a 13.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $729,151.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 42,513 shares in the company, valued at $7,950,356.13. This represents a 8.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,511,370 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.