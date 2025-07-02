Arlington Trust Co LLC Acquires 138 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 15,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,558,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $409,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,717,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $3.06 on Wednesday, hitting $659.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,892. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $451.00 and a one year high of $664.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $605.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $595.53.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

