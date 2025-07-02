Alley Investment Management Company LLC Acquires 8,988 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Alley Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,988 shares during the period. Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $6,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KVUE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Kenvue by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 245,885,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,249,665,000 after purchasing an additional 8,211,748 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kenvue by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 218,543,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,665,908,000 after buying an additional 1,636,741 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 97,661,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,070,000 after buying an additional 10,682,003 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,068,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Kenvue by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 42,719,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,059,000 after acquiring an additional 16,269,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Kenvue from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kenvue from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kenvue currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

KVUE stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.85. 595,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,049,944. Kenvue Inc. has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $25.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Kenvue had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Kenvue’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.09%.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

