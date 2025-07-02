Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB) Shares Bought by Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd.

Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,522 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 577,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,489,000 after acquiring an additional 6,816 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 27.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 402,967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,081,000 after acquiring an additional 87,031 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Williams Companies by 14.0% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,839 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after buying an additional 10,561 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 183,317 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $977,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMB traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $58.66. The stock had a trading volume of 810,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,983,523. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $71.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.65. Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.41 and a fifty-two week high of $63.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.53 and a 200-day moving average of $57.72.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 21.18%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 106.95%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Williams Companies from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Williams Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.25.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

