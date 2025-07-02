Krane Funds Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 84.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,183 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 57.7% in the first quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.9% during the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 81,426 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $13,895,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.2% during the first quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 47,361 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,082,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 800 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.05, for a total value of $160,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 42,033 shares in the company, valued at $8,450,734.65. The trade was a 1.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.36, for a total value of $19,336,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,343,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,502,253.76. This represents a 2.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 568,122 shares of company stock valued at $101,726,398 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PANW has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $223.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $213.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Roth Capital began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.00.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 3.4%

PANW stock opened at $197.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $192.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.37. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.01 and a 12-month high of $208.39. The company has a market cap of $131.75 billion, a PE ratio of 112.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.97.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

