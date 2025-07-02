Penobscot Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Penobscot Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 216,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,012 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Penobscot Wealth Management owned about 0.07% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $6,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,456,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457,023 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,097.0% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,142,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,367,000 after buying an additional 1,963,323 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,409,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,133 shares during the last quarter. Verisail Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,226,000. Finally, United Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,317,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $31.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.06. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $31.19.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

