Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. Has $137,000 Stock Holdings in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML)

Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASML. Sfmg LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in ASML by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 96 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 2.6% in the first quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML stock opened at $790.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $741.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $721.28. ASML Holding N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $578.51 and a fifty-two week high of $1,110.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.73.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 51.82% and a net margin of 28.32%. Analysts forecast that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $806.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on ASML from $860.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $913.80.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

