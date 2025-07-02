Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $134.56 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $112.05 and a 52 week high of $135.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

