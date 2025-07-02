ArborFi Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

ArborFi Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,930 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF makes up approximately 8.5% of ArborFi Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. ArborFi Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $8,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFCF. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 10,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors increased its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 12,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 40,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Private Client Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC now owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of DFCF stock opened at $42.27 on Wednesday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $40.56 and a 12 month high of $43.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.65.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

