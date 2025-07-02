Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by North of South Capital LLP

North of South Capital LLP cut its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,828,864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 146,896 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises 27.0% of North of South Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. North of South Capital LLP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $241,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Rings Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Rings Capital Management LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Global Endowment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 7,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of BABA opened at $110.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $264.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.22. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $71.97 and a 1 year high of $148.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.34.

Alibaba Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is 13.83%.

BABA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Arete cut Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 target price on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $176.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.13.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

