Swmg LLC Takes $459,000 Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Swmg LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,130 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Next Level Private LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.3% in the first quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 113,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in AT&T by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 24,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.3% in the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 114,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 4.1% in the first quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE:T opened at $28.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.03. The stock has a market cap of $207.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.42. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.14 and a twelve month high of $29.19.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $30.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 68.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on T. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.90.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

