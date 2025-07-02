American Capital Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 300 Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOE. Diversified Enterprises LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 14,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.1%

VOE opened at $166.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $160.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.92. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $139.38 and a twelve month high of $176.83.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.