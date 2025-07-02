iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Bought by Equita Financial Network Inc.

Equita Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,563 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up 2.2% of Equita Financial Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Equita Financial Network Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $6,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STIP. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6,349.4% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 1,215,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,469,000 after buying an additional 1,196,170 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 459,144.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 578,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,212,000 after acquiring an additional 578,522 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,443,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,308,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,866,000 after purchasing an additional 293,457 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 19,412.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 215,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,651,000 after purchasing an additional 214,117 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4%

NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $102.45 on Wednesday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $99.05 and a 1-year high of $103.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.08.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

