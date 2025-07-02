Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 606 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $61.45 on Wednesday. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $54.32 and a 1 year high of $65.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.71 and its 200 day moving average is $59.66. The stock has a market cap of $150.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.41.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.5151 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.03%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Unilever from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Unilever to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

