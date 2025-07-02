Fiduciary Group LLC Has $10.08 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Fiduciary Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 344,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,278 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Fiduciary Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Fiduciary Group LLC owned 0.17% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $10,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,248,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 212,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,217,000 after buying an additional 6,867 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1,757.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 17,060 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 13,531 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 102,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 9,071 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.18. 17,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,607,025. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.87 and a beta of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.11. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $28.77 and a twelve month high of $29.46.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

