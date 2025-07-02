JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Stake Raised by Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,982 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $4,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $402,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 6,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $56.78 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.94 and a 1 year high of $60.88.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

