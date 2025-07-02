Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. Buys 2,847 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 1.0% of Vermillion Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yukon Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $12,396,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 361,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,115,000 after buying an additional 34,763 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 46,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 9,532 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 216,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,051,000 after acquiring an additional 9,072 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $27.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $70.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.87 and a 52 week high of $29.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.99.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

