Guerra Pan Advisors LLC Sells 372 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Guerra Pan Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $183.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $176.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $148.34 and a 52 week high of $187.26.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.