Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Boosts Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $7,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at $358,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 71,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 15,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of PEG stock opened at $81.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.48. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $73.11 and a 1 year high of $95.22.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.43. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total value of $109,220.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 221,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,523,831.18. This represents a 0.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

